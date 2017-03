Kathy Sims would not answer a question about whether she plans another run for public office. Sims’ friends and associates say — anonymously, of course — that the longtime state legislator is done f...

COEUR d’ALENE — Grocery shopping has never been high on Ericka Schindelbeck's wish list. At eight months pregnant and with another little one at her side, venturing into the store becomes an exhaust...

By BRIAN WALKER Staff Writer COEUR d'ALENE — Citylink rides are proposed to go from free to having a fee. A new $1.50 fare has been proposed for the public bus system's urban fixed routes and $3...

Community invited to share input on city’s Trails and Bikes Plan update Coeur d'Alene Press New standards for bike facilities, new trail expansions and new ways to meet the needs of bicyclists and pedestrians are part of a major update to the city’s Trails and Bikeways Master Plan. The pro...

Read More

Julie Johnson: A legacy of song Coeur d'Alene Press The 4-foot-10 music teacher often had to stand on the piano bench while she was playing so she could watch her students as they sang. The late Julie Johnson spent time teaching in about every elemen...

Read More

CAMERON: Sammie, Spectrum, rocking the planet Coeur d'Alene Press Notes and quotes while wondering what TV programs used to be aired in the days long ago — you know, before March Madness. Seriously, were there any great programs we missed? Nah! I KNOW you’re e...

Read More

Hayden Chamber seeks names for H.A.Y.D.E.N. awards Coeur d'Alene Press HAYDEN — The Hayden Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2017 H.A.Y.D.E.N. awards to honor and recognize individuals and businesses for their accomplishments and contributions to the co...

Read More

KCSO and OEM warn well-water may be contaminated following flooding Coeur d'Alene Press The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Office of Emergency Management are reminding residents of the potential hazards that exist with drinking water after a flood. The Idaho Department of Environ...

Read More